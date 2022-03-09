Can AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around -$0.11 or -7.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.21M. AQB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.14, offering almost -507.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.49% since then. We note from AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AQB as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Instantly AQB has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.19% year-to-date, but still down -15.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) is -16.77% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AQB is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -795.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -235.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.16 percent over the past six months and at a 35.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,173.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $850k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies Inc. to make $680k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $51k and $74k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,566.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 818.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.20%.

AQB Dividends

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.26% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, and 48.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.65%. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Third Security, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.52% of the shares, which is about 5.34 million shares worth $11.21 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 7.50% or 5.33 million shares worth $11.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.33 million shares worth $11.19 million, making up 7.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $2.58 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.