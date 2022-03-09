BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.23, and it changed around $2.11 or 5.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.37B. BWA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.55, offering almost -45.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.84% since then. We note from BorgWarner Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

BorgWarner Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BWA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BorgWarner Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) trade information

Instantly BWA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.76 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.86% year-to-date, but still down -6.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is -16.60% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BWA is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) estimates and forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.12 percent over the past six months and at a 6.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. to make $3.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.93 billion and $4.01 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.10%. BorgWarner Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.07% per year for the next five years.

BWA Dividends

BorgWarner Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 1.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of BorgWarner Inc. shares, and 98.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.88%. BorgWarner Inc. stock is held by 893 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 25.51 million shares worth $1.1 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.24% or 24.55 million shares worth $1.06 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 7.17 million shares worth $323.38 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.73 million shares worth around $290.97 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.