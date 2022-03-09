BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects – Marketing Sentinel
BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.93, and it changed around -$1.68 or -17.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. BBAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.21, offering almost -28.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.88% since then. We note from BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 221.66K.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Instantly BBAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.71 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.11% year-to-date, but still up 35.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) is 49.91% up in the 30-day period.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $88.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. to make $44.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.72% of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, and 27.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 292.14%. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.85% of the shares, which is about 1.16 million shares worth $11.41 million.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, with 0.74% or 1.0 million shares worth $9.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $7.9 million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $4.59 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.

