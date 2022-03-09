Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 3.0 million shares of the Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) were traded, and its beta was 3.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.19 or 16.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.31M. AYRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.20, offering almost -498.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.66% since then. We note from Ayro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 927.53K.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

Instantly AYRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.91% year-to-date, but still up 17.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) is 15.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.54 day(s).

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 183.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ayro Inc. to make $3.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $783k and $789k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 175.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 310.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.13%.

AYRO Dividends

Ayro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.83% of Ayro Inc. shares, and 20.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.37%. Ayro Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.50% of the shares, which is about 1.29 million shares worth $2.08 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 2.43% or 0.9 million shares worth $1.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.48 million shares worth $5.6 million, making up 6.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $1.43 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.