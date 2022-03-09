Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.97, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $544.34M. AVIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.49, offering almost -1231.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.87% since then. We note from Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AVIR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Instantly AVIR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.65 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.22% year-to-date, but still down -7.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) is -12.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVIR is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.88 percent over the past six months and at a -288.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 109.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -264.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 403.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.63 million and $65.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 76.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.00%.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.43% of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 65.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.62%. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 202 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.98% of the shares, which is about 12.47 million shares worth $111.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.95% or 5.78 million shares worth $51.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.73 million shares worth $38.24 million, making up 5.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $15.84 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.