Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.92 million shares of the Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.50M. ARTL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.60, offering almost -490.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.73% since then. We note from Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 586.11K.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Instantly ARTL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4589 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.81% year-to-date, but still up 4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Artelo Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.52 percent over the past six months and at a 30.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 15.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.72% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares, and 6.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.57%. Artelo Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.11% of the shares, which is about 0.89 million shares worth $0.46 million.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 0.47% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.