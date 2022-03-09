Are DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run? – Marketing Sentinel
In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.89, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $370.60M. XPOA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.40, offering almost -5.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.43% since then. We note from DPCM Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 260.81K.

Instantly XPOA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.91 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) is 0.71% down in the 30-day period.

DPCM Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of DPCM Capital Inc. shares, and 89.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.04%. DPCM Capital Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.55% of the shares, which is about 1.66 million shares worth $16.35 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with 4.70% or 1.41 million shares worth $13.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $2.75 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd held roughly 51535.0 shares worth around $0.51 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.

