AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -13.16%

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) have been traded, and its beta is 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.60, and it changed around $0.97 or 1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.87B. AER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.38, offering almost -43.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.79% since then. We note from AerCap Holdings N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) trade information

Instantly AER has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.10 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.66% year-to-date, but still down -8.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) is -22.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) estimates and forecasts

AerCap Holdings N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.84 percent over the past six months and at a 314.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AerCap Holdings N.V. to make $1.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.20%. AerCap Holdings N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -127.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

AER Dividends

AerCap Holdings N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.89% of AerCap Holdings N.V. shares, and 101.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.16%. AerCap Holdings N.V. stock is held by 488 institutions, with General Electric Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 45.53% of the shares, which is about 111.5 million shares worth $7.29 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 7.59% or 18.58 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Selected Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 6.44 million shares worth $360.97 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Selected Value Fund held roughly 3.72 million shares worth around $219.39 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.