Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Stock Forecast 2022: $475.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $309.76, and it changed around $8.14 or 2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.59B. ACN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $417.37, offering almost -34.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $251.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.76% since then. We note from Accenture plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) trade information

Instantly ACN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 323.69 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.24% year-to-date, but still down -3.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is -13.20% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $431.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACN is forecast to be at a low of $365.00 and a high of $475.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Accenture plc (ACN) estimates and forecasts

Accenture plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.68 percent over the past six months and at a 19.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Accenture plc to make $14.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.30%. Accenture plc earnings are expected to increase by 16.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.28% per year for the next five years.

ACN Dividends

Accenture plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Accenture plc shares, and 74.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.69%. Accenture plc stock is held by 2,830 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.54% of the shares, which is about 56.2 million shares worth $23.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.02% or 46.22 million shares worth $19.16 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 18.66 million shares worth $7.74 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.38 million shares worth around $5.55 billion, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.