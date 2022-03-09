A Business Review Of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.22 million shares of the SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.32, and it changed around $1.1 or 34.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.86M. SSNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.20, offering almost -228.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.71% since then. We note from SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 192.61K.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SSNT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SilverSun Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

Instantly SSNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 34.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.52 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.36% year-to-date, but still up 17.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) is 32.92% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSNT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SilverSun Technologies Inc. to make $10.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.75 million and $9.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.80%.

SSNT Dividends

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.47% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares, and 15.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.86%. SilverSun Technologies Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $1.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.98% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 99500.0 shares worth $0.6 million, making up 2.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 34810.0 shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.