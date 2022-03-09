3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.55, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. DDD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.48, offering almost -185.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.72% since then. We note from 3D Systems Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Instantly DDD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.49 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.45% year-to-date, but still down -15.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is -18.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DDD is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

3D Systems Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.61 percent over the past six months and at a -71.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -83.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $133.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect 3D Systems Corporation to make $146.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.50%. 3D Systems Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 300.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.41% of 3D Systems Corporation shares, and 69.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.71%. 3D Systems Corporation stock is held by 378 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.43% of the shares, which is about 19.8 million shares worth $426.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.49% or 13.46 million shares worth $289.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.95 million shares worth $192.8 million, making up 6.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $140.8 million, which represents about 3.90% of the total shares outstanding.