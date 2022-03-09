1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX: GOED) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.70, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $185.88M. GOED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.82, offering almost -889.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.76% since then. We note from 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) trade information

Instantly GOED has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.17% year-to-date, but still down -9.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) is -17.48% down in the 30-day period.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

GOED Dividends

1847 Goedeker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.54% of 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares, and 47.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.68%. 1847 Goedeker Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Kanen Wealth Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.29% of the shares, which is about 5.63 million shares worth $17.68 million.

Cannell Capital LLC, with 4.92% or 5.24 million shares worth $16.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.94 million shares worth $9.23 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $4.4 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.