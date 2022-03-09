17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In? – Marketing Sentinel
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around $0.36 or 21.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.99M. YQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.60, offering almost -2296.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.49% since then. We note from 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 271.73K.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YQ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Instantly YQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1300 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.80% year-to-date, but still up 14.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) is 51.33% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YQ is forecast to be at a low of $11.42 and a high of $11.42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -451.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -451.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.61 percent over the past six months and at a 92.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 130.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,276.70%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -167.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.45% per year for the next five years.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 27.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.45% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 13.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.98%. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.55% of the shares, which is about 1.51 million shares worth $1.88 million.

H Capital II, LP, with 3.20% or 1.36 million shares worth $1.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 36705.0 shares worth $70840.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF held roughly 36645.0 shares worth around $70724.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.

