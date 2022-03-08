Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 18.13 million shares of the Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around -$0.03 or -9.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $322.83M. ZOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.72, offering almost -777.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.9% since then. We note from Zomedica Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.69 million.

Zomedica Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZOM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zomedica Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4060 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.14% year-to-date, but still down -13.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is 6.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 94.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZOM is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $1.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -287.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -287.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Zomedica Corp. to make $1.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.10%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.63% of Zomedica Corp. shares, and 16.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.64%. Zomedica Corp. stock is held by 129 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 38.54% of the shares, which is about 41.64 million shares worth $12.76 million.

State Street Corporation, with 26.59% or 28.73 million shares worth $8.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 26.21 million shares worth $8.03 million, making up 24.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF held roughly 23.59 million shares worth around $7.23 million, which represents about 21.84% of the total shares outstanding.