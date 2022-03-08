You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT).

In the last trading session, 2.18 million shares of the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.34M. AVCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.25, offering almost -985.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.63% since then. We note from American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.29 million.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Instantly AVCT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9650 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.84% year-to-date, but still down -21.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) is -27.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVCT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -821.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -821.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.16% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares, and 23.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.35%. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Verition Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.51% of the shares, which is about 0.46 million shares worth $1.28 million.

Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC, with 0.23% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 96907.0 shares worth $0.27 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 29939.0 shares worth around $83529.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.