Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.56 million shares of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.09, and it changed around -$0.56 or -7.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. RXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.81, offering almost -503.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.47, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.36% since then. We note from Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.30 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.61% year-to-date, but still down -35.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is -37.42% down in the 30-day period.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $8.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -40.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.10% per year for the next five years.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.87% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 84.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.30%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.87% of the shares, which is about 22.12 million shares worth $378.97 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.24% or 6.76 million shares worth $115.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.16 million shares worth $60.46 million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $37.99 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.