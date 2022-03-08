Why Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 48.16 million shares of the Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.60, and it changed around $0.4 or 18.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. CLOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.85, offering almost -1009.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.18 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CLOV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.81 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.11% year-to-date, but still down -4.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is 1.96% down in the 30-day period.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 115.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $409.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Clover Health Investments Corp. to make $624.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $166.23 million and $200.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 146.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 211.80%.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.82% of Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, and 33.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.09%. Clover Health Investments Corp. stock is held by 174 institutions, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.69% of the shares, which is about 49.7 million shares worth $367.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.02% or 17.0 million shares worth $125.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.7 million shares worth $42.09 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.01 million shares worth around $36.99 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.