Why Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 9.6 million shares of the Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $547.56M. BNGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.83, offering almost -443.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.94% since then. We note from Bionano Genomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.33 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BNGO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2200 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.46% year-to-date, but still down -15.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -12.14% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNGO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -673.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -231.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Bionano Genomics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.11 percent over the past six months and at a -26.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders