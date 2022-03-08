Why Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.02 or -7.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.74M. AVGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.97, offering almost -688.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.0% since then. We note from Avinger Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Avinger Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AVGR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avinger Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Instantly AVGR has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3497 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.62% year-to-date, but still down -4.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) is -14.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVGR is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -700.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -700.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Avinger Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.00 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Avinger Inc. to make $2.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.73 million and $2.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.50%.

AVGR Dividends

Avinger Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.74% of Avinger Inc. shares, and 11.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.83%. Avinger Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.76% of the shares, which is about 4.55 million shares worth $2.05 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 2.67% or 2.55 million shares worth $1.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $1.34 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $0.64 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.