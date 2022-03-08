Why Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 4.73 million shares of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around -$0.08 or -9.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.99M. ATXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.54, offering almost -892.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.68% since then. We note from Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.82 million.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ATXI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.75% year-to-date, but still up 125.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) is 3.17% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATXI is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1478.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1478.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.00%.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.10% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 5.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.37%. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.38% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $0.67 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.62% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.