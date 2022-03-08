VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.93, and it changed around -$1.15 or -10.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.23B. VZIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.80, offering almost -190.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.36, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.33% since then. We note from VIZIO Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 695.47K.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Instantly VZIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.10 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.89% year-to-date, but still down -26.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) is -27.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.05 day(s).

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

VIZIO Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.34 percent over the past six months and at a 136.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $764.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect VIZIO Holding Corp. to make $529.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.93% of VIZIO Holding Corp. shares, and 14.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.87%. VIZIO Holding Corp. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.20% of the shares, which is about 1.33 million shares worth $28.31 million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.06% or 1.17 million shares worth $24.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $26.99 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $19.82 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.