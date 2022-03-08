Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.74, and it changed around $1.09 or 5.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.08B. TRIP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.95, offering almost -198.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.85% since then. We note from Tripadvisor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) trade information

Instantly TRIP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.86 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.25% year-to-date, but still down -18.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is -22.19% down in the 30-day period.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) estimates and forecasts

Tripadvisor Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.16 percent over the past six months and at a 383.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 500.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Tripadvisor Inc. to make $362.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $120.84 million and $235 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 107.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.10%.

TRIP Dividends

Tripadvisor Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 09.

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.88% of Tripadvisor Inc. shares, and 82.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.91%. Tripadvisor Inc. stock is held by 418 institutions, with Par Capital Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.81% of the shares, which is about 12.35 million shares worth $336.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.39% or 9.31 million shares worth $253.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.84 million shares worth $77.47 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.74 million shares worth around $74.6 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.