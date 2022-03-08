Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.52, and it changed around $0.26 or 20.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.15M. TRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.96, offering almost -94.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.74% since then. We note from Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 596.67K.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TRVI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Instantly TRVI has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 94.32% year-to-date, but still up 137.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) is 137.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 78070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRVI is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -426.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -426.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.00 percent over the past six months and at a 14.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.05% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 55.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.22%. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 22.98% of the shares, which is about 5.94 million shares worth $4.65 million.

Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with 18.67% or 4.82 million shares worth $6.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 75000.0 shares worth around $58665.0, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.