Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.48 million shares of the Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.00, and it changed around -$2.67 or -10.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71B. TVTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.65, offering almost -31.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.88% since then. We note from Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 529.97K.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Instantly TVTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.70 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.08% year-to-date, but still down -2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) is 2.62% down in the 30-day period.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Travere Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.22 percent over the past six months and at a -22.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Travere Therapeutics Inc. to make $52.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $47.41 million and $54.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.40%.

TVTX Dividends

Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 09.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.47% of Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 105.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.26%. Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 259 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.17% of the shares, which is about 5.61 million shares worth $174.27 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.37% or 4.52 million shares worth $140.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.21 million shares worth $91.53 million, making up 5.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $55.25 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.