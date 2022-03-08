ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.55, and it changed around $0.53 or 7.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $800.07M. TDUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.86, offering almost -321.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.2% since then. We note from ThredUp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.64 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.83% year-to-date, but still down -11.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is -4.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.57 day(s).

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect ThredUp Inc. to make $76.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.80%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.25% of ThredUp Inc. shares, and 112.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.61%. ThredUp Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.00% of the shares, which is about 7.84 million shares worth $99.99 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 14.95% or 7.81 million shares worth $99.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.66 million shares worth $57.64 million, making up 5.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $49.94 million, which represents about 4.41% of the total shares outstanding.