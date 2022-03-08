The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -51.18%

In today’s recent session, 4.16 million shares of the The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.96, and it changed around $0.86 or 6.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.26B. GPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.63, offering almost -151.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.3% since then. We note from The Gap Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.14 million.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.14 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.11% year-to-date, but still down -3.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is -17.59% down in the 30-day period.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

The Gap Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.85 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect The Gap Inc. to make $4.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.10%. The Gap Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -308.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.90% per year for the next five years.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 25 and May 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.58% of The Gap Inc. shares, and 59.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.18%. The Gap Inc. stock is held by 573 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 35.09 million shares worth $619.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.42% or 27.7 million shares worth $488.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and JP Morgan Equity Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 17.58 million shares worth $310.33 million, making up 4.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Equity Income Fund held roughly 10.7 million shares worth around $188.88 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.