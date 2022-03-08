Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.41 million shares of the Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.67, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46B. TALO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.64, offering almost -5.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.1% since then. We note from Talos Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Talos Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TALO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Talos Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Instantly TALO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.64 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.59% year-to-date, but still up 18.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is 66.34% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TALO is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Talos Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.95 percent over the past six months and at a 1,900.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 43.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 123.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 118.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $321.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. to make $288.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.30%.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 09.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.51% of Talos Energy Inc. shares, and 82.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.93%. Talos Energy Inc. stock is held by 223 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 24.76% of the shares, which is about 20.27 million shares worth $198.65 million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.p., with 11.69% or 9.57 million shares worth $93.77 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.87 million shares worth $28.17 million, making up 3.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $26.9 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.