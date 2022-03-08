Shares Of Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) Could Show A Loss Of -1251.35%

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.41M. PTN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.96, offering almost -159.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.81% since then. We note from Palatin Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) trade information

Instantly PTN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4270 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.75% year-to-date, but still down -2.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) is -4.15% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTN is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1251.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -440.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Palatin Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.78 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $350k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Palatin Technologies Inc. to make $1.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $89k and $175k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 293.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 665.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.50%.

PTN Dividends

Palatin Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.35% of Palatin Technologies Inc. shares, and 7.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.27%. Palatin Technologies Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.10% of the shares, which is about 9.51 million shares worth $4.87 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.34% or 3.1 million shares worth $1.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.09 million shares worth $3.11 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $1.48 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.