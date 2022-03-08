SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.68, and it changed around $1.28 or 29.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. SES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.47, offering almost -101.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.3% since then. We note from SES AI Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 655.86K.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Instantly SES has showed a green trend with a performance of 29.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.94 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.91% year-to-date, but still up 20.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is -26.04% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SES is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -111.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of SES AI Corporation shares, and 19.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.21%. SES AI Corporation stock is held by 69 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.14% of the shares, which is about 2.25 million shares worth $22.35 million.

Diameter Capital Partners LP, with 5.83% or 1.61 million shares worth $16.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $1.28 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund held roughly 40000.0 shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.