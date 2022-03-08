Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 2.06 million shares of the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $221.94M. SHIP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.62, offering almost -29.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.8% since then. We note from Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SHIP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Instantly SHIP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.20% year-to-date, but still up 13.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 22.33% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHIP is forecast to be at a low of $1.40 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.79 percent over the past six months and at a 141.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 466.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 800.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 143.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to make $38.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.31 million and $20.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 149.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 90.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.20%.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.48% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, and 10.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.51%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.47% of the shares, which is about 5.38 million shares worth $7.79 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 2.17% or 3.35 million shares worth $4.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 83333.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.