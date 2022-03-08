Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) Shares Might Go Down -87.53% This Year

In the last trading session, 2.26 million shares of the Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $404.33M. ROOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.41, offering almost -900.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.58% since then. We note from Root Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Instantly ROOT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.32% year-to-date, but still down -14.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) is -15.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).

Root Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Root Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.38 percent over the past six months and at a 31.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -49.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Root Inc. to make $46.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $145.7 million and $68.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -59.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -32.40%.

Root Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.30% per year for the next five years.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.90% of Root Inc. shares, and 67.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.55%. Root Inc. stock is held by 131 institutions, with Ribbit Capital Gp Iv, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.09% of the shares, which is about 29.49 million shares worth $91.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.07% or 9.38 million shares worth $29.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.21 million shares worth $9.94 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $8.73 million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.