Risk-Takers Will Like TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI).

In today’s recent session, 4.63 million shares of the TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.09, and it changed around $0.43 or 5.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.34B. FTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.70, offering almost -32.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.4% since then. We note from TechnipFMC plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.34 million.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.28 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.39% year-to-date, but still up 11.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 15.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

TechnipFMC plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.54 percent over the past six months and at a 151.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 36.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TechnipFMC plc to make $1.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.80%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of TechnipFMC plc shares, and 94.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.39%. TechnipFMC plc stock is held by 430 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 44.58 million shares worth $335.67 million.

Bpifrance SA, with 5.48% or 24.69 million shares worth $185.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 21.99 million shares worth $165.57 million, making up 4.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held roughly 17.34 million shares worth around $130.57 million, which represents about 3.85% of the total shares outstanding.