Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $25.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 3.36 million shares of the Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.11, and it changed around $1.24 or 43.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.14M. POLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.19, offering almost -269.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.31% since then. We note from Polar Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 81990.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.94K.

Polar Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended POLA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Polar Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

Instantly POLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 43.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.55 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.80% year-to-date, but still up 30.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) is 51.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POLA is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -508.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -508.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 135.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 175.30%.

POLA Dividends

Polar Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.04% of Polar Power Inc. shares, and 9.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.30%. Polar Power Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.99% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $1.41 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc., with 1.92% or 0.25 million shares worth $1.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.89 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 79893.0 shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.