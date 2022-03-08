Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.11 or 6.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $427.03M. OTLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.27, offering almost -77.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.33% since then. We note from Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.29% year-to-date, but still up 12.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 38.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.96 day(s).

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.23 percent over the past six months and at a 17.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.80%.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.17% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 11.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.52%. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.66% of the shares, which is about 5.97 million shares worth $8.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.64% or 5.92 million shares worth $8.05 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.69 million shares worth $5.84 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $2.8 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.