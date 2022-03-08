OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $536.89M. OCFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.60, offering almost -1419.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

Instantly OCFT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.77% year-to-date, but still down -18.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) is -24.56% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCFT is forecast to be at a low of $10.10 and a high of $23.99. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1759.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -682.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.02 percent over the past six months and at a 31.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $203.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. to make $158.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $163.79 million and $126.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.20%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 5.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.19% per year for the next five years.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares, and 16.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.17%. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock is held by 120 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.42% of the shares, which is about 9.43 million shares worth $23.3 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 1.89% or 7.35 million shares worth $18.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 11.16 million shares worth $35.39 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 7.92 million shares worth around $32.46 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.