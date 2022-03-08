Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Stock: Can It Surge Further? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Stock: ...

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around $0.14 or 11.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.46M. OPTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.22, offering almost -217.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.08% since then. We note from Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 797.01K.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Instantly OPTT has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.14% year-to-date, but still up 1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) is 26.67% up in the 30-day period.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,925.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ocean Power Technologies Inc. to make $20.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $511k and $511k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3,925.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,925.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.90%.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, and 14.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.17%. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.13% of the shares, which is about 2.62 million shares worth $3.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.42% or 2.25 million shares worth $3.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.43 million shares worth $3.6 million, making up 4.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $2.13 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.