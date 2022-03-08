Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around $0.14 or 11.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.46M. OPTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.22, offering almost -217.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.08% since then. We note from Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 797.01K.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Instantly OPTT has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.14% year-to-date, but still up 1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) is 26.67% up in the 30-day period.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,925.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ocean Power Technologies Inc. to make $20.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $511k and $511k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3,925.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,925.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.90%.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, and 14.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.17%. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.13% of the shares, which is about 2.62 million shares worth $3.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.42% or 2.25 million shares worth $3.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.43 million shares worth $3.6 million, making up 4.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $2.13 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.