MNDT Stock Forecast 2022: Mandiant Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 36.65%

In today’s recent session, 29.36 million shares of the Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.72, and it changed around -$0.77 or -3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.40B. MNDT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.33, offering almost -7.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.65% since then. We note from Mandiant Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.30 million.

Mandiant Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended MNDT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Mandiant Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) trade information

Instantly MNDT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.33 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.22% year-to-date, but still up 13.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) is 55.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.61, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNDT is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) estimates and forecasts

Mandiant Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.24 percent over the past six months and at a -317.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -208.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -48.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $131.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Mandiant Inc. to make $133.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $247.5 million and $114.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.30%.

MNDT Dividends

Mandiant Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04.

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.25% of Mandiant Inc. shares, and 94.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.02%. Mandiant Inc. stock is held by 364 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 21.73 million shares worth $381.09 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.02% or 21.08 million shares worth $369.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 10.02 million shares worth $175.76 million, making up 4.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.48 million shares worth around $113.66 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.