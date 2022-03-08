Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 6.92 million shares of the Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around $0.09 or 6.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $477.55M. MMAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.76, offering almost -1294.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.54% since then. We note from Meta Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.58 million.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1900 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.59% year-to-date, but still down -27.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is -3.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.56 day(s).

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Meta Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.64 percent over the past six months and at a 69.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.10%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.77% of Meta Materials Inc. shares, and 21.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.08%. Meta Materials Inc. stock is held by 163 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.25% of the shares, which is about 17.58 million shares worth $43.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.99% or 14.04 million shares worth $34.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 13.47 million shares worth $33.12 million, making up 4.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.75 million shares worth around $11.68 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.