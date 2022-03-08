Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 9.35 million shares of the Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.80, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81B. MTTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.60, offering almost -452.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.03% since then. We note from Matterport Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.33 million.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Instantly MTTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.88 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.05% year-to-date, but still down -8.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is -16.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Matterport Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.14 percent over the past six months and at a -108.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Matterport Inc. to make $31.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of Matterport Inc. shares, and 33.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.10%. Matterport Inc. stock is held by 160 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.09% of the shares, which is about 7.5 million shares worth $141.82 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.57% or 3.8 million shares worth $71.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.91 million shares worth $55.08 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $85.36 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.