Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around -$0.14 or -9.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.33M. LPCN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.03, offering almost -48.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.61% since then. We note from Lipocine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 540.80K.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

Instantly LPCN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.36% year-to-date, but still up 22.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) is 51.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.28 day(s).

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

Lipocine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.80 percent over the past six months and at a 57.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.40%.

LPCN Dividends

Lipocine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.53% of Lipocine Inc. shares, and 12.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.47%. Lipocine Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.32% of the shares, which is about 3.81 million shares worth $3.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.81% or 1.59 million shares worth $1.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $2.61 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $1.38 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.