Let’s Get Started On The Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.35M. EBON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.71, offering almost -1076.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.19% since then. We note from Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Instantly EBON has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.85% year-to-date, but still down -13.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is -7.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day(s).

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 01.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.09% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares, and 19.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.96%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.71% of the shares, which is about 5.16 million shares worth $9.81 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC, with 3.64% or 5.06 million shares worth $9.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.37 million shares worth $9.49 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $2.05 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.