Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 11.87 million shares of the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.38, and it changed around $0.76 or 13.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.47B. KOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.94, offering almost 6.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.79% since then. We note from Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.78 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KOS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.41 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.43% year-to-date, but still up 15.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 18.32% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.93, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOS is forecast to be at a low of $3.71 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 135.15 percent over the past six months and at a 850.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 39.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.20%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.00%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.01% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, and 89.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.93%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock is held by 253 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.67% of the shares, which is about 48.58 million shares worth $168.08 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.16% or 41.7 million shares worth $144.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 24.41 million shares worth $89.35 million, making up 5.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held roughly 13.84 million shares worth around $47.88 million, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.