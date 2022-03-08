Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 4.2 million shares of the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) were traded, and its beta was 2.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.58, and it changed around -$0.27 or -9.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.23M. KAVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.40, offering almost -1155.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.84% since then. We note from Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.09 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Instantly KAVL has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.53 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 246.17% year-to-date, but still down -12.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) is 113.22% down in the 30-day period.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.73% of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares, and 0.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.17%. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.30% of the shares, which is about 71670.0 shares worth $53415.0.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.22% or 52628.0 shares worth $39223.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 31106.0 shares worth $37016.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 25070.0 shares worth around $18684.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.