Is Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX: PZG) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.08 or 10.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.78M. PZG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.15, offering almost -41.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.57% since then. We note from Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 172.28K.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) trade information

Instantly PZG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.72% year-to-date, but still up 18.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) is 8.48% up in the 30-day period.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) estimates and forecasts

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.33 percent over the past six months and at a 17.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.30%.

PZG Dividends

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.65% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares, and 7.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.70%. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.58% of the shares, which is about 1.57 million shares worth $1.09 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 0.78% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and OCM Gold Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $0.86 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, OCM Gold Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.