Is Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DBGI) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 4.02 million shares of the Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around $0.63 or 47.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.19M. DBGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.80, offering almost -348.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.57% since then. We note from Digital Brands Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 433.37K.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Instantly DBGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 47.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.78% year-to-date, but still up 76.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is 53.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.19% of Digital Brands Group Inc. shares, and 16.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.26%. Digital Brands Group Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Lindbrook Capital, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.53% of the shares, which is about 0.96 million shares worth $2.22 million.

Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP, with 5.19% or 0.66 million shares worth $1.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $0.68 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59422.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.