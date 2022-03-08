IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 3.14 million shares of the IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.89, and it changed around -$0.5 or -4.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.45B. IONQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.90, offering almost -201.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.54% since then. We note from IonQ Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 million.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.93 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.80% year-to-date, but still down -25.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is 4.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect IonQ Inc. to make $1.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.81% of IonQ Inc. shares, and 39.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.36%. IonQ Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.19% of the shares, which is about 29.23 million shares worth $488.14 million.

SB Global Advisers Ltd, with 3.19% or 6.14 million shares worth $102.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.51 million shares worth $25.22 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $13.7 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.