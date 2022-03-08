Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) Stock Forecast: $37.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.68, and it changed around -$2.88 or -4.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $803.36M. IPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.73, offering almost -4.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.28% since then. We note from Intrepid Potash Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 150.77K.

Intrepid Potash Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IPI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Intrepid Potash Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) trade information

Instantly IPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 78.49 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.39% year-to-date, but still up 18.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) is 49.07% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -118.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPI is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 45.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 63.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) estimates and forecasts

Intrepid Potash Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 118.18 percent over the past six months and at a 244.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2,140.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 627.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Intrepid Potash Inc. to make $75.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.44 million and $58.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.40%.

IPI Dividends

Intrepid Potash Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.92% of Intrepid Potash Inc. shares, and 38.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.40%. Intrepid Potash Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.63% of the shares, which is about 0.89 million shares worth $27.53 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 4.64% or 0.62 million shares worth $19.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $8.75 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $11.46 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.