If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)

In today’s recent session, 1.24 million shares of the International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.28, and it changed around -$0.79 or -3.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.55B. IGT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.95, offering almost -54.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.81% since then. We note from International Game Technology PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

International Game Technology PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended IGT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. International Game Technology PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Instantly IGT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.36 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.66% year-to-date, but still down -27.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is -16.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

International Game Technology PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.81 percent over the past six months and at a 361.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 308.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect International Game Technology PLC to make $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $556.27 million and $1.01 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 84.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.40%. International Game Technology PLC earnings are expected to increase by 106.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.18% per year for the next five years.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.65% of International Game Technology PLC shares, and 47.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.47%. International Game Technology PLC stock is held by 315 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.91% of the shares, which is about 10.06 million shares worth $264.75 million.

Boston Partners, with 3.40% or 6.96 million shares worth $183.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $62.33 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $68.5 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.