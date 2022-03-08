If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI)

In the last trading session, 11.54 million shares of the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.20M. GHSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.07, offering almost -1435.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.60 million.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Instantly GHSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 50.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.92% year-to-date, but still up 6.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is -60.68% up in the 30-day period.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.40%.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24 and March 28.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.48% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares, and 12.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.76%. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.40% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $1.36 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.39% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.79 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 3.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.