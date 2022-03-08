If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 14.14 million shares of the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) were traded, and its beta was -1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around -$0.01 or -5.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.78M. METX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.09, offering almost -1717.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.76% since then. We note from Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.77 million.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Instantly METX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2188 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.11% year-to-date, but still down -15.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -3.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Meten Holding Group Ltd. to make $31.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 22.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.86% of Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares, and 3.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.36%. Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.34% of the shares, which is about 7.21 million shares worth $1.81 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.12% or 0.38 million shares worth $96047.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.